Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday.

Applicants can only apply to a spot online.

When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.

Any individual with the qualified income will then be placed on the waiting list.

Prices range from $19,500 to $38,500.

Applications open at 9 a.m.

