Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife.

The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.

He faces six counts of human trafficking and six counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

When detectives brought in his wife, Jessica Edwards, 33, for an interview they learned of her involvement. During the Thanksgiving holiday, she forced the victims to be with Dwight alone.

Jessica Edwards was arrested for child neglect. She was booked in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dwight Edwards in Stockbridge, Georgia. He was booked into the Henry County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Marion County.

