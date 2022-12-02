Ocala residents bring donations to 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the culmination of the annual holiday food drive in Marion County.

People gathered in downtown Ocala for the end of the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive.

Businesses, public agencies, and residents donated canned food, baby items, and toiletries throughout the past few weeks.

The event is hosted by Marion County Board Commissioners.

Last-minute donations were loaded up on trucks earlier today.

