Raider baseball teammates sign with colleges

Zane Starling commits to UNF, Dalton Dampier commits to Thomas Univ.
Starling to UNF, Dampier to Thomas Univ.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The baseball program at Santa Fe High School has gone 43-10 over the last two years. Two players responsible for that success signed their letters of intent to play in college on Friday.

Infielder-pitcher Zane Starling signed with North Florida, while outfielder-pitcher Dalton Dampier is bound for Thomas University, an NAIA school right across the Florida-Georgia border. Both players are proud that they were recruited to pitch and play in the field. And Starling will play his final high school season as a marked man, having committed to the DI Ospreys.

“I feel like its a lot of pressure sometimes,” said Starling. “But I know where i’m going and I know what I have to offer. So as long as I do that and keep that mentality, I know it’ll be a good four years.”

“I’ve definitely been working towards this for a while now,” said Dampier. “To finally take the next step it feels really good but that’s more to be got, the work is not done.”

Dampier and Starling play their senior seasons with the Raiders beginning on Feb. 28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Signing day forth eSanta Fe H.S. baseball program
O'Connell Center, Thursday
Gator volleyball team prepares for NCAA tournament
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
UF receiver Justin Shorter to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft
Gator volleyball team preps for the NCAA tourney