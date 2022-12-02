Raider baseball teammates sign with colleges

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The baseball program at Santa Fe High School has gone 43-10 over the last two years. Two players responsible for that success signed their letters of intent to play in college on Friday.

Infielder-pitcher Zane Starling signed with North Florida, while outfielder-pitcher Dalton Dampier is bound for Thomas University, an NAIA school right across the Florida-Georgia border. Both players are proud that they were recruited to pitch and play in the field. And Starling will play his final high school season as a marked man, having committed to the DI Ospreys.

“I feel like its a lot of pressure sometimes,” said Starling. “But I know where i’m going and I know what I have to offer. So as long as I do that and keep that mentality, I know it’ll be a good four years.”

“I’ve definitely been working towards this for a while now,” said Dampier. “To finally take the next step it feels really good but that’s more to be got, the work is not done.”

Dampier and Starling play their senior seasons with the Raiders beginning on Feb. 28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.