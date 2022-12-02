Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash south of Waldo.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP were called.

The crash happened Friday morning at north east US Highway 301 just south of Waldo.

The vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times causing significant damage.

It finally stopped against a large oak tree.

The driver was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

