Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash south of Waldo.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP were called.

The crash happened Friday morning at north east US Highway 301 just south of Waldo.

TRENDING: Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital

The vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times causing significant damage.

It finally stopped against a large oak tree.

The driver was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital
Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital
Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival