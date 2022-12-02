Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival in Ocala will kick off Friday.

The event is meant to honor our veterans and first responders across Florida.

They will have live music and vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Events at the festival will include a heroes bike giveaway, honor recognition ceremony, and many others.

The event will start Friday at noon and end on Sunday at midnight.

It will be held at the Sumter County Fairgrounds and that is located at 7620 SR 471.

