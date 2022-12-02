UF receiver Justin Shorter to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft

By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team has gone from being thin at wide receiver to being decimated at wide receiver. The latest opt-out for the team’s bowl game is Justin Shorter. The fifth-year redshirt junior says he’ll skip Florida’s bowl game and enter the NFL draft.

Shorter played three seasons in Gainesville after transferring from Penn State. His best year was 2021, when he tied for the team lead with 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns. This fall, Shorter tallied three more TD’s on 25 receptions totaling 268 yards. Shorter is listed as a redshirt junior, but 2022 is his fifth year in college football. He is a veteran of 46 games.

Shorter was among five Gator receivers who sat out the loss to Florida State due to injuries. In the days since, fellow wideout Daejon Reynolds has declared his intent to transfer.

