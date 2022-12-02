What’s Growing On: Christmas Tree Farms Gear Up For The Holiday Season

Nicholas’ Christmas Tree Farm Has Some Tree Care Tips
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Christmas tree is a pillar of the holiday season for so many families. And here at Nicholas’ Christmas Tree Farm in Summerfield, it’s a time to reconnect with customers who have made this place an annual tradition.

Tree farms all across the country are gearing up for the busy season ahead when millions of families will decorate their homes with Christmas trees. For many, they will use an artificial tree but according to the National Christmas Tree Association 17% of families will chop down their own tree each year.

And at Nicholas’ Christmas Tree Farm in Summerfield owner Ann Murray says there are two very important things to consider when you bring your tree home.

“Water, water, water. And keep it away from the sun, and if it gets cold they need to keep it away from the heat, put it in the coolest part of the room. And check that water every day.”

Ann has built an unmatched relationship with her customers and employees which stems from over 30 years of ownership of the tree farm.

Current employees of Nicholas’ Christmas tree farm say it’s beneficial to get a real tree each year and to chop if down yourself; if you can. In fact, an artificial tree has a 1,000% larger carbon footprint when compared to a real tree due to the plastic materials.

Conversely, the environmental impact of an artificial tree is only better if you use it for at least five years.

Ann Murray has had a real tree here whole life and tells us catching up with repeat customers is among the only reasons she still continues to sell Christmas trees each year.

“Interacting with the people and the kids and watching them and of course getting to talk to the repeat customers.”; Murray.

The name of the farm has a special meaning to it as well.

“We were kicking names around and my husband came up with that idea, and it just seemed like the fit with his name and Saint Nicholas so there we are.”; Murray.

For a list of Christmas tree care tips visit this link from the National Christmas Tree Association.

Care tips | National Christmas Tree Association (realchristmastrees.org)

