Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis.
Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m.
The event will end when supplies run out.
Farm Share is a non-profit food bank that helps serve families around Florida.
