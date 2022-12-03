Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m.

The event will end when supplies run out.

Farm Share is a non-profit food bank that helps serve families around Florida.

