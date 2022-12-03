Gator volleyball team sweeps Rattlers to begin NCAA tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning a No. 3 regional seed with a regular season record of 23-5, the UF volleyball team dominated Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, sweeping Florida A&M 25-15, 25-15, 25-9. The Gators outhit the Rattlers in the match .395 to .049 to reach the round of 32.

Gabbi Essix led a balanced Florida attack with eight kills on 11 attempts (.636 percentage), while Bre Kelly added seven more kills (.600 percentage).

Sofia Victoria floored seven kills, while Merritt Beason and Marina Markova each added six kills.

Florida gained some early momentum in the match by outscoring FAMU 10-4 to close the first set. The Gators improve to 13-0 all-time against the Rattlers.

The Gators are hosting the early rounds of the NCAA tournament for the 28th time and will take on Iowa State in round two Saturday at 7 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.