High School Football: State Semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne and Trinity Catholic football teams are on to state title games, while four other North Central Florida teams had their seasons come to an end on Friday night in state semifinal play.

NCFL Football: State Semifinals

Hawthorne (11-0) def. Blountstown (9-5), 28-0 (1A-Rural)

Northview (13-0) def. Union County (8-4), 21-11 (1A-Rural)

Trinity Catholic (9-2) def. John Carroll Catholic (10-2), 22-10 (1A-Suburban)

Cocoa (10-3) def. Bradford (12-2), 31-21 (2A-Suburban)

Lake Wales (13-0) def. Columbia (9-3), 37-7 (3A-Suburban)

Venice (8-3) def. Buchholz (9-2), 42-35 (4A-Suburban)

State Championships: Saturday, Dec. 10

Hawthorne vs. Northview

Trinity Catholic vs. First Baptist Academy

