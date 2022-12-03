High School Football: State Semifinals

Six high school football teams entered the state semifinals all hoping to win and clinch a spot in their respective title games.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne and Trinity Catholic football teams are on to state title games, while four other North Central Florida teams had their seasons come to an end on Friday night in state semifinal play.

NCFL Football: State Semifinals

Hawthorne (11-0) def. Blountstown (9-5), 28-0 (1A-Rural)

Northview (13-0) def. Union County (8-4), 21-11 (1A-Rural)

Trinity Catholic (9-2) def. John Carroll Catholic (10-2), 22-10 (1A-Suburban)

Cocoa (10-3) def. Bradford (12-2), 31-21 (2A-Suburban)

Lake Wales (13-0) def. Columbia (9-3), 37-7 (3A-Suburban)

Venice (8-3) def. Buchholz (9-2), 42-35 (4A-Suburban)

State Championships: Saturday, Dec. 10

Hawthorne vs. Northview

Trinity Catholic vs. First Baptist Academy

