Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road.

The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened.

TRENDING: Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

Updated: 7 hours ago

|

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.