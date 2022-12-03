Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road.
The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened.
Updated: 7 hours ago
