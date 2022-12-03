A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle.

“The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into our county and ended up turning down some side roads and came to a stop back in the wooded area,” said Sgt. Robert Mosley with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started in Union County when that unmarked county detective spotted the vehicle.

Drones, K9′s, and bloodhounds were used to search throughout the woods and eventually the drone team spotted the female suspect.

“The female subject was successfully located and detained and she’s currently under arrest on violation of probation on unrelated charges,” said Mosley.

A group of hunters on the land also jumped in to help the search and Mosley said they were a big help.

“Obviously we have a crime scene to where we need to corner off but the public’s help is really appreciated the more eyes we have out here the better.”

Although the female suspect is behind bars Mosley relayed the male is still on the loose.

“At this time we don’t believe he’s any danger to any of the nearby residents. However, we would like to ask if anybody sees anybody suspicious around your property or hears any strange noises please call us so that way we can get our here and investigate.”

At the end of the search, two tow trucks were called out to remove the vehicle, but it was so far back in the woods they were unable to get it out.

Deputies are warning people in the area to stay vigilant until he’s finally caught.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.