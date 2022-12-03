Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.

A deputy recovered the knife and arrested Law on charges of aggravated battery.

Law is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $75 thousand dollar bond.

