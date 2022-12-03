Man from Trenton won a 1 million dollar scratch off

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gilchrist County won big playing a scratch-off game

Florida Lottery officials announced that Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton claims a $1 million dollar prize playing the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.

Bodalia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $820 thousand dollars.

The winning ticket was bought from the Shop and Hop located on NW 174th Street in Fanning Springs.

The retailer will also receive a $2 thousand dollar commission bonus for selling the winning ticket.

