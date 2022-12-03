Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide

Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28,...
Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggings, 24, who were found in a parked car along with two children.(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead in North Carolina.

The bodies of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found along with two young children in a car Thursday morning, according to police.

WITN reported Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to their deaths. Police said Coley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car, with two children in the...
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car, with two children in the backseat.(WRAL via CNN Newsource)

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reported the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

It is reported Coley is being held at a detention facility without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Noodles, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Police arrested a contract FedEx driver in connection to the abduction and death of 7-year-old...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Fans in Qatar react to the Netherlands' victory over the US to advance to the quarterfinals in...
American fans in Quatar react to Netherlands' victory