A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd.

OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day.

OneBlood donation busses will be located at the church on SW 24th Avenue from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

