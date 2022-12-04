Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225.
He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders.
FHP is investigating this crash and has not mentioned a possible cause.
TRENDING: A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.