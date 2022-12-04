Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead

A man is pronounced dead after a crash on County Road 225.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225.

He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders.

FHP is investigating this crash and has not mentioned a possible cause.

Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
