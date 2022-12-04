Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225.

He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders.

FHP is investigating this crash and has not mentioned a possible cause.

