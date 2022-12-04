Crash in Putnam County left one man dead and two people in the hospital

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are seriously hurt and one man is dead after a crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon.

A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.

State troopers say the van then hit a pickup truck in a head-on collision.

The drivers of the van and pickup truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead.

