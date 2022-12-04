Florida football team to face Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
Gators finished the 2022 regular season 6-6
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak to finish 6-6, the Florida football team has earned a berth in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Gators will face the Oregon State Beavers (9-3) from the PAC-12, in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, on December 17. This marks the fifth consecutive season that Florida’s made a bowl game and the 30th time in the last 32 seasons.
Florida already defeated the Pac-12 Conference Champion, Utah, in the first game of the season to improve its all-time record against the west coast league to 7-4-1.
