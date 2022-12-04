Florida volleyball team sweeps Iowa State in second round of NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After sweeping Florida A&M in their first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Florida kept their foot on the pedal, as they swept Iowa State in their second round match.

The Gators (25-5) advanced to their 29th Sweet 16 in program history behind Marina Markova and Merritt Beason’s combined 24 kills, while limiting the Cyclones (20-12) to a .110 hit percentage in three sets.

The orange and blue opened up a seven point lead in the first set, thanks to Markova registering four of her team-high 12 kills in the frame. Bre Kelly also scored three kills on just four attempts to push the Gators to claim the opening frame 25-19.

In the second, Florida trailed by as many as five, but thanks to Merritt Beason and Sofia Victoria, who combined for nine kills, the Gators rallied back and stole the second set 25-23.

By the time the third set came around, Iowa State was down on themselves for letting a crucial set slip away and Florida took full advantage. Beason and Markova used dominant attacks to score 10 kills on 19 attempts, as Florida won the last set in run away fashion, 25-14.

Emily Canaan, Merritt Beason, and Elli McKissock each recorded double-digit digs, with McKissock having a match-high, 17.

Up Next: Florida will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face the two-seed Pitt Panthers in the Sweet 16.

