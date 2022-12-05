Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City

The festivities are only just beginning in The Gateway City
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market.

More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping.

Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.

“I just love that the community comes out, it brings us together and unity in the city,” said Lake City Community Program Manager Terri Phillips. “I just love it.”

One event organizer said as “The Gateway City”, Lake City and Christmas just go hand-in-hand.

“It’s cool to see the city come together, be downtown, we have a gorgeous downtown area here, so it’s cool to utilize that, cool to have a bunch of different backgrounds come to one place, have a common goal,” said AJ Stevens. “Be able to hang out, put stuff on for the kids, see the vendors do their thing and get some local love.”

Aside from the tree lighting, people who came out to the event could enjoy a light display that stretched across the park.

The Christmas celebrations are only just beginning in Lake City. Organizers said next week an event planned that will have more than 200 vendors.

