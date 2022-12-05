Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Board of County commissioners announced the curbside collection of recyclables resumes on Monday.

It will be for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights.

Residents can start requesting bins now if needed.

TRENDING: Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City

Residents can expect their curbside recycling to be picked up on the same day their yard trash is picked up.

Place recycling bins curbside by 6 a.m. on your collection day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.