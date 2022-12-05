Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tequila Atkins lit a dog on fire after she got in an argument with her girlfriend.

Atkins’ girlfriend kept two dogs in her possession at their homeless camp between a Walgreens near Waldo Road and University Avenue.

Atkins’ partner left the scene after the argument and while she was gone, Atkins told a witness to “watch this.”

She then tied the dogs to a tree, poured lighter fluid on them, then lit one of them on fire.

Both dogs survived and are under the care of Alachua County Animal Services.

The dog that was burned suffered “traumatic” injuries and whether it will survive is unknown. A spokesperson with ACAS told TV 20 the dog’s condition is “very touch-and-go.”

“It is not just physical at times like these,” said Julie Johnson. “It is also mentally traumatic for these poor animals and so our goal is to try and save them as best as we can.”

Johnson said the reaction at Animal Services when they got the call was strong and emotional.

“Any time an act of horrific animal cruelty comes across our plate, everyone here is immediately concerned,” said Johnson. “In this case, this was very horrific and devastating to everybody.”

The other dog in the incident was not burned but is facing health problems of its own.

“These animals never deserve it and yet they’re the ones that are generally wagging their tails and trying to get love from us when we are trying to save them,” said Johnson.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.