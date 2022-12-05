A family of 7′s home went up in flames

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m.

None of the three adults or four children were home at the time.

Though 3 dogs were trapped inside, 2 of them were safely removed.

The family also lost their belongings in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for a woman who is 8 months pregnant.

The Red Cross is helping the family and MCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

TRENDING: Woman attacked a man with a sword is charged with battery

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.