A family of 7′s home went up in flames
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon.
Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m.
None of the three adults or four children were home at the time.
Though 3 dogs were trapped inside, 2 of them were safely removed.
The family also lost their belongings in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for a woman who is 8 months pregnant.
The Red Cross is helping the family and MCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.
