Family in Marion County is without a home after it caught on fire

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of seven from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th St in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m.

None of the three adults or four children were home at the time.

Three dogs were trapped inside and two of them were safely removed.

The family also lost their belongings in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for a woman who is eight months pregnant.

The Red Cross is helping the family and MCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

TRENDING: Woman attacked a man with a sword is charged with battery

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.