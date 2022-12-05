Family in Marion County is without a home after it caught on fire

A family of 7's home was lost to a fire along with a dog and many possessions.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of seven from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th St in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m.

None of the three adults or four children were home at the time.

Three dogs were trapped inside and two of them were safely removed.

The family also lost their belongings in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for a woman who is eight months pregnant.

The Red Cross is helping the family and MCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
