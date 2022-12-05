Florida men’s basketball team crushes Stetson, 89-51

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight contest, the Florida men’s basketball team hammered an in-state opponent, at home.

The Gators (6-3) shot 61 percent in the second half, including making 7-13 three pointers, to blow away the Stetson Hatters (4-3), 89-51.

Four of five Florida starters scored in double figures, with Kowacie Reeves leading the group with 12 points - all 12 came in the second half. Will Richard led all scorers in the game with 14 points from off the bench. Alex Fudge, Colin Castleton, and Trey Bonham combined to chip in 32 points.

Both teams were sluggish from the opening tip, as they combined to make just 5-17 shots from the field and had 9 turnovers in the first 7:30 minutes.

But after Richard made a three-pointer with 12:23 to go in the period to give Florida an 11-8 advantage, that kicked started a 10-0 run by the orange and blue to give them some breathing room. The Hatters did respond with a 7-0 run themselves to shrink the deficit back down to three, but the Gators closed the half on a 17-6 run to lead 33-22.

At the start of the second, Reeves buried a three from the left wing, followed by a Bonham triple from the top of the key, and a Castleton dunk to immediately vault the orange and blue out in front by 19 - that was the largest lead of the game to that point. Those nine points all came in less than three minutes from the start of play.

Over the next six minutes, Florida continued to pour in the points, eventually, ballooning it’s lead to 28 with 11:49 to go in regulation.

A jumper by Fudge with 8:39 officially made it a 30-point advantage and it never dipped below that from that point on.

Up Next: The Gators will face UConn on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at home at 9pm on ESPN2.

