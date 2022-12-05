Florida women’s basketball team holds off Daytona for sixth-straight win

DAYTON, OH. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed their five game winning streak in their carry-on item and headed north to face winless Dayton in a non-conference road game.

The Gators (8-1) nearly blew a 13-point lead to the Flyers (0-8), but recovered by scoring the final four points of the 4th quarter to hang on and win 69-65 to earn their sixth-straight win.

Nina Rickards led all scores with 24 points, as Alberte Rimdal and Leilani Correa combined to add 27 more in the winning effort.

Florida came out of the gate with the hot-hand, knocking down their first three shots, including a pair of three-pointers, to take an 8-2 lead. The quick start carried through the first and second quarter, as the team shot 53 percent in both quarters of the first half to lead 39-32 at the break.

The Flyers fought back, though, thanks to the Gators going ice cold from the floor in the 2nd half - they made just 9-27 shots - and even had a 51-50 lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, Florida jumped out to a six point lead with 3:57 to play in regulation, 61-55. Then after the two teams traded baskets over the next two minutes, Dayton’s Destiny Bohanon drilled a three-pointer with 1:22 remaining to put the Flyers ahead, 65-64.

Less than 30 seconds later, Faith Dut knocked down a jumper to give Florida the lead for good. KK Deans hit a pair of free throws and Nina Rickards finished off her stellar performance with a foul shot of her own to cement the victory.

Up Next: Florida will host Presbyterian on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

