Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins.

Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early Thursday morning.

Just this morning at least four vehicles were broken into near Arlington Square Apartments downtown.

Kevin Mcgrath, a resident at Arlington Square, said, “yeah, well my car got keyed here, I thought about purchasing a dash cam or outer body cam, but at the same time, its just kind of tough, because if the chances you are going to catch someone like, in the middle of the night and no one sees are pretty low regardless”.

“What we’re finding that a little unusual is that the car burglars are breaking into cars that maybe don’t have anything visible,” said David Chudzik, Public Information Officer, Gainesville Police Department, “They’ll break into thinking there’s something in the glove box, or in a middle console, so its really important do what you can, park in a place that’s well lit, where you think there’s a little more traffic where you can protect yourself.”

Among the items stolen were scooters and a firearm. Gainesville Police say these types of crimes usually increase during the holiday season, but are noticing an uptick this year over year’s past. They also believe the incidents are not related to one another.

