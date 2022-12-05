Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case

There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked.

Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County.

He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in October of 2020.

Police say Duncan was found dead in a room at the Hilton Resort on Singer Island after her father had asked for a wellness check.

TRENDING: Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City

She had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

Hutto’s bond was set at $255,000.

