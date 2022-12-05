Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night.

State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m.

When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight through and landed in a ditch.

Emergency responders brought him to North Florida Hospital in Starke, where he was pronounced dead.

State Troopers did not say what caused the motorcyclist to go off the road.

