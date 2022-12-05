Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after crashing at a T-intersection onto US Highway 301.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night.

State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m.

When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight through and landed in a ditch.

Emergency responders brought him to North Florida Hospital in Starke, where he was pronounced dead.

State Troopers did not say what caused the motorcyclist to go off the road.

