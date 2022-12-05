MSCO identifies victim of first homicide in Dunnellon in 32 years

MCSO released composite sketch of suspect in Dunnellon murder case
MCSO released composite sketch of suspect in Dunnellon murder case(MCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff’s office is releasing the name of the man killed in Dunnellon in the first suspected homicide in the city in the last 32 years according to city leaders.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say Eric Daugherty, 41, was killed on Walnut Street in Dunnellon on Nov. 28. The death is considered a homicide. Dunnellon Police asked the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation.

Last week, deputies released a composite sketch of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the death.

RELATED: Composite sketch of Dunnellon homicide suspect released

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) referencing 22-66 in their tip.

