Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala.
Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
RELATED: Ocala CEP highlights the AdventHealth Care Pavilion Heathbrook
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.