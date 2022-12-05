Ocala Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in vehicle after rollover crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters saved a patient trapped in a vehicle in Ocala after a two-vehicle accident resulting in a rollover crash.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say on Monday around 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash at the intersection of Southwest College Road and 27th Avenue. One vehicle was flipped upside down and the other had front-end damage.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove both driver’s side doors of the flipped vehicle and pull the driver out of the vehicle.

The people inside both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

