One Class at a Time: Detra Long

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - December’s winner is Detra Long from Gainesville High School.

Long is the math department chair, “it’s fun for me. I have fun teaching math” said Long.

She has been at Gainesville High for 17 years and currently teaches algebra two honors and math for college algebra.

“When students walk into my room and say ‘I’ve never gotten math, I’ve never been able to get math,’ and then they get it, that really brings me joy,” said Long.

Students can understand math in Mrs. Long’s class a little easier because of the high standard she holds them to. “She’s taught me discipline,” said GHS student, Tammie Lynn. “I like to slack with my work, but with her grading system, you do the work and your grade depends on you. It motivates me to do my best so I can get a good grade in her class.”

In a traditionally difficult subject, Mrs. Long’s understanding nature is very appreciated by students. “Mrs. Long is a very kind person,” said GHS student, Xavier Provost. “She knows we’re not all perfect and as someone who’s once or twice forgotten to do their math homework and did it in class, she’s very helpful and she’s overall just understanding which is very nice and a math teacher”

One thing remains true after 17 years at Gainesville High, it is all about the students for Mrs. Long.

“It really is the kids. You just don’t know what they’re coming in with but if you can be a small piece, a small bright spot in their day, it really does make me happy to see kids happy” said Long.

