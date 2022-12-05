Russell Report: Did the College Football Playoff Committee get it right?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congratulations once again are in order for the Gator volleyball team and more specifically to Head Coach Mary Wise. The Gators won another SEC title, advanced to another NCAA Tournament, and now they hit the road in the tournament after winning their first two matches at home. Despite all the SEC titles and all the NCAA Tournaments she’s been to, Mary somehow seems to fly a little under the radar. She shouldn’t. She’s done a phenomenal job with that program and this year with a very young team they managed to win the SEC in what could be one of the best coaching jobs of her illustrious career. The only thing that has eluded her is a National Title and I sure hope that will happen soon.

The College Football Playoff Committee got it right when it made its final selections of the four teams to play for the National Championship. Georgia and Michigan were no brainers but keeping TCU in there took some guts but it was definitely the right move. An overtime loss to a very good Kansas State team should not have dropped them out of the top four and the committee agreed. It’s hard to put Ohio State in there after the last thing we saw was them getting blasted on their home field by Michigan, but with only one loss, they deserved to be there more than Alabama did. This year, the Big 10 gets bragging rights with two teams in the final four and we’ll see if any of them can dethrone Georgia, looking for back-to-back National Titles.

Coach Prime is now in the primetime of college coaching. Sort of. After doing a great job at Jackson State, Deion Sanders was named the head football coach at Colorado, a program that has had just two winning seasons since 2005. That job has been a pit for head coaches because they lag behind in the NIL game and the infrastructure there is sorely lacking. Maybe this isn’t the place many expected him to go, but maybe it is the right place he can prove he can coach at the Division 1 level because if you can win at Colorado, you can win most anywhere. Like Deion or don’t like Deion, this may be the most intriguing hire of the college football off-season and I think Colorado got an instant upgrade to its program.

Finally, many fans expressed shock and even anger on my SportScene radio show about the number of Gator football players who have entered the transfer portal. Why? With a new coach, a new system and a not great first year record, this was about as sure a bet as you could make. The real question is this. How well will Billy Napier and his staff go into the portal to bring in a much-needed talent boost to the program? This is job one this off season. The gators need more players like Montrell Johnson, O’Cyrus Torrence and Ricky Pearsall that they got from the portal last year only a lot more of them. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

