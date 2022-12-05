Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City.

During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.

RELATED: Co-founder of Salt Life arrested after death of Columbia County teen

Police say Duncan was found dead in a room at the Hilton Resort on Singer Island after her father had asked for a wellness check. She had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

Although she made no change, the judge announced she will continue to review the prosecutor’s request to revoke the bond.

