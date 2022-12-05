Some residents in Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice.

Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure.

Customers in these communities should use bottled water or bring water to a rapid boil for 1 minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

Water used for laundry and bathing does not need to be boiled.

The utilities company will test the water to check it against state regulations and send out an update once the notice is lifted.

