Some residents in Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice

A precautionary water boil notice is in effect for those in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates, Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice.

Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure.

Customers in these communities should use bottled water or bring water to a rapid boil for 1 minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

Water used for laundry and bathing does not need to be boiled.

The utilities company will test the water to check it against state regulations and send out an update once the notice is lifted.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A family of 7's home was lost to a fire along with a dog and many possessions.
Family in Marion County is without a home after it caught on fire