State delegation will visit Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next years legislative session

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday.

The legislative hearing starts at 9 a.m.

It’s held at Florida Gateway College’s administration building.

This delegation will include representative Chuck Brannan and Senator Jennifer Bradley.

County officials will try to sell the legislators on local projects.

