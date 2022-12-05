State delegation will visit Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next years legislative session

The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative...
The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday.

The legislative hearing starts at 9 a.m.

It’s held at Florida Gateway College’s administration building.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

This delegation will include representative Chuck Brannan and Senator Jennifer Bradley.

County officials will try to sell the legislators on local projects.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner
Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights
Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights
Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights