Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigates remains found in the woods

O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Southeast Suwanee County over the weekend.

Few details have been released at this time about the remains that were found in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive, which is east of O’Brien.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported finding the remains while walking in the woods on Saturday. Deputies were then able to confirm the remains are human and likely of an adult.

Investigators found no signs of visible trauma. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The sheriff’s office will send the remains to the District 2 Medical Examiners’ Office to be examined by a forensic anthropologist. The investigation will remain open and active until the remains can be positively identified.

