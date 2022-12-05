University of Florida unveils Black Experience Installation at Reitz Union

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the University of Florida unveiled the Black Experience Installation at the Reitz Union Auditorium on campus on Monday.

The project has been in the works for 4 years with funding secured in 2019. The colorful display was designed by 14 committee members comprised of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

One alumni in attendance was Attorney Jeraldine Williams. She is a 1967 graduate of UF and the first black student to graduate from the College of Journalism and Communications.

“All of this means that there will be some consistency with awareness and remembrance,” said Williams. “It’s easy to forget and if you’ve never known you’ll never know.”

Organizers say the wall represents a snapshot of lived experiences of African Americans dating back to the 1940′s.

