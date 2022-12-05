University of Florida unveils Black Experience Installation at Reitz Union

UF highlights Black community with Black Experience Installation
UF highlights Black community with Black Experience Installation(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the University of Florida unveiled the Black Experience Installation at the Reitz Union Auditorium on campus on Monday.

The project has been in the works for 4 years with funding secured in 2019. The colorful display was designed by 14 committee members comprised of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

One alumni in attendance was Attorney Jeraldine Williams. She is a 1967 graduate of UF and the first black student to graduate from the College of Journalism and Communications.

“All of this means that there will be some consistency with awareness and remembrance,” said Williams. “It’s easy to forget and if you’ve never known you’ll never know.”

RELATED: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson declares entry to 2023 NFL Draft

Organizers say the wall represents a snapshot of lived experiences of African Americans dating back to the 1940′s.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 5, 2022.
Gas prices continue to drop in Florida
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
School immunizations slide to 10-year low, Florida Department of Health reports
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigates remains found in the woods
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime