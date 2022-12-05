The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams.

Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Trenton voters are deciding on their mayor and in Bell, there’s an open group four town council seat to fill.

Tacachale celebrates 38 years of holiday lights on Wednesday evening. The center is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville. Santa may even make a surprise appearance.

Third circuit judge Paul Bryan clocks out for the last time on Friday. His retirement reception is 3 p.m. at the Columbia County Courthouse. He served as a circuit judge for 30 years.

