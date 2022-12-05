Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, charged with animal cruelty
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, charged with animal cruelty(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner.

According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.

Officers say Atkins poured gasoline on the two dogs tied to a tree and set one on fire. She then sent a video of the dog on fire to the owner. In the video, the dog can be heard whimpering and seen trying to get away.

A witness who lives at the nearby homeless camp, poured water on one of the dogs to wash off the gasoline and put out the fire.

Atkins is charged with felony animal cruelty and was booked in the Alachua County Jail.

