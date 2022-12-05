Woman attacked a man with a sword, faces aggravated battery charges and making a false statement

A woman used a sword to attack a man after an argument, and she is charged with battery.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after slicing a man with a sword on Friday night.

Gainesville Police officers say Sie’errah Witcher, 22, got into an argument with the man she had been in a relationship with for months.

During the fight, Witcher started yelling rape, then she pulled out a 30-inch blade and swung it at him, giving him an 8-inch gash on his hand.

She later said the incident was her fault because she shouldn’t have accused him of rape when it never happened.

Witcher is charged with aggravated battery and making a false statement.

Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin' Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
