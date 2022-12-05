Woman attacked a man with a sword is charged with battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after slicing a man with a sword on Friday night.

Gainesville police officers say 22-year-old Sie’errah Witcher got into an argument with the man she had been in a relationship with for months.

During the fight, Witcher started yelling “rape,” then she pulled out a 30-inch blade and swung it at him, giving him an 8-inch gash on his hand.

She later said the incident was her fault because she shouldn’t have accused him of rape when it never happened.

Witcher is charged with aggravated battery and making a false statement.

TRENDING: Toys for kids cruise takes place in Belleview

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.