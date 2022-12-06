10-year-old killed in ATV crash, Marion County School District provides grief counselors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers report a child was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday afternoon. In response, the Marion County School District is offering grief counselors for students and staff.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when the ATV he was riding overturned near Southwest 80th Avenue and 151st Place. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Marion County School District officials confirmed the victim was Mason Meyers, a student at Sunrise Elementary School. Grief counselors were on campus Monday to help those most impacted by the tragic loss.

