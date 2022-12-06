10-year-old killed in ATV crash, Marion County School District provides grief counselors

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers report a child was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday afternoon. In response, the Marion County School District is offering grief counselors for students and staff.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when the ATV he was riding overturned near Southwest 80th Avenue and 151st Place. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

TRENDING: Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at Silver Springs Shores home

Marion County School District officials confirmed the victim was Mason Meyers, a student at Sunrise Elementary School. Grief counselors were on campus Monday to help those most impacted by the tragic loss.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Drivers asked to avoid the area after a semi-truck flips
Semi-truck overturns in Levy County causing traffic delays
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews help people injured in a two vehicle crash on County Road 235
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save trapped driver, take patient to hospital following crash
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews help people injured in a two vehicle crash on County Road 235
Vehicle Accident with extrication CR235 and NW 78 Ave