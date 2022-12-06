Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save trapped driver, take patient to hospital following crash

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews extricated a driver out of a vehicle after a crash on Tuesday morning that injured one person.

Crews were called to the scene of a crash near Northwest 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at about 6:45 a.m. They found two vehicles off the road and with one person trapped inside.

The firefighters were able to pull the driver from their vehicle with no injuries. The other driver was trauma alerted to UF Health Shands.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

