Crash in Columbia County left one person dead after the car crashed into a large tree

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301.

That is in the five points area north of Lake City.

The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m.

This is when they exited the interstate on the US highway 41 exit and failed to make the right-hand curve.

They exited the exit ramp onto the grass shoulder and collided into a large tree head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

TRENDING: Residents help family after fire destroys their home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.