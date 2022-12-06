Crash in Columbia County left one person dead after the car crashed into a large tree
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301.
That is in the five points area north of Lake City.
The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m.
This is when they exited the interstate on the US highway 41 exit and failed to make the right-hand curve.
They exited the exit ramp onto the grass shoulder and collided into a large tree head-on.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
