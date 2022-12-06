Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County

32 thousand gallons of wastewater pours into woods from GRU force main in Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County.

The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th, in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75.

An estimated 32 thousand gallons of wastewater were poured into the woods and could not be recovered.

This force main carries sewage pressurized by lift stations to the Kanapaha Water Reclamation Facility near the Veterans Memorial Park.

