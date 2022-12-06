FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301.

That is in the five points area north of Lake City.

FHP officials say a vehicle crashed into a tree. The roadway is now clear at this time.

TRENDING: Residents help family after fire destroys their home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.