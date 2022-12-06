FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301.
That is in the five points area north of Lake City.
FHP officials say a vehicle crashed into a tree. The roadway is now clear at this time.
